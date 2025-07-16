Stalkers!

We present you a list of changes included in today's patch fix:

– Disabled the radius display for crows.

– Corrected the description of gift Premium subscriptions.

– Fixed an issue that allowed players to leave Liubech with the artifact "Body". All players who left the city with the artifact will be returned to Liubech to turn in the quest.

– Fixed an issue where the Anomalous Snowdrop could be obtained from the Hive Guardian.

– Fixed an issue with the quest equipment for the "Lost in three pines" quest. Players who were unable to turn in the equipment during the quest must approach George Karasev and talk to him – then the equipment will be returned.

– Added actions to quest items for use in the "Vaccination against the unknown" and "Resetting the voltage" quests for English and Chinese localizations.

– “Black Market” clan is no longer at war with the “UNION” clan.

– Now the lab table near Doctor Zinoviev works correctly.

– Fixed an issue that made it impossible to turn in the “Eagle Bolt” quest to Ivy.

– Fixed an issue that made it impossible to complete the "Fedor's Stash" quest.

– Fixed an issue that made it impossible to complete the “Little mouse” quest.

– Added localization of the container in the Liubech solo dungeon.

– Reduced the movement speed of Small spider.

– Now, instead of Small spider, a Spider appears in the “TV” event.

– Adjusted the firing sounds of the H&K MP5 SD.

– Adjusted the sounds of the waterfall in the Airport.

Sincerely,

Stay Out Team