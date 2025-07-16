

Patch v1.07 is out now!

But before the full list of changes, let's start with something unusual…



Modding support!

As announced in one of the previous updates, today we're sharing with you some of the essential tools for modding the game! We've created a dedicated subforum on our Discord server, so if you're interested in modding Tainted Grail, make sure to join in for all the important info!

Discord server link:

https://discord.gg/Hn5zJYV

After you join, enter this subforum:

https://discord.com/channels/644877829791809566/1386679598112313404

On this forum, you can find, e.g., access to the mono branch for easier modding.

We really can't wait to see your creations! (And we can certainly see that Shrek mount mod coming)

Now, for the regular patch notes:

Gameplay:

- Fixed Invocations of Might skill to properly display the Mana Cost value and increase the Max Health of summons

- Origin Potion now properly removes statuses gained from skills

- Fixed King Arthur’s Breastplate to apply its effect correctly.

- Updated logic behind the King's Soul preventing death to better work with other sources of death prevention

- Fixed Volatile Minion spell description not showing the damage it does

- Updated Ice, Fire, and Lightning Golem loot tables

- Added new effects to the Night Stalker set

- Fixed skeleton behavior in Barrow of the Horned Shadow

- Fixed Wyrdstalker (and other enemies) sometimes teleporting to a strange location, resulting in the end of combat

Quests:

- Summons' kills were not counted towards quests' and achievements' progress

- If the player's Trinity achievement wasn't unlocked despite defeating three required knights, it can now be acquired by entering the dungeon that is unlocked after killing them

- Corrected success and failure conditions for the Golden Suggestion quest

- Improved and fixed progression in the Oh Merry Men quest

- Improved and fixed progression in the Long Defeat quest

- Improved progression and quest markers for The Price of Healing quest

- Fixed quest markers for the Measured Mercy quest

- Fixed quest markers leading the player to Quartermaster Fearghas

- Fixed looping dialogue with Eda

- Fixed issue where Kedrun would endlessly call out to the player

- Items connected to the Broken Hourglass quest will now disappear correctly after quest completion

- Neante will no longer accuse the player of not asking her about the grave she stands near

- Some runes on the walls of the Midwife's room will now correctly display notes

- The dialogue option connected to the quest This Is the Part Where You Run Away will now correctly disappear after completing the quest. There was no note required for this bounty

- Looping dialogue options in the conversation with Darv'hanr have been fixed

- The Fields of Light quest will now display the number of required lanterns from the start

- Fixed strange camera behavior when speaking to Neante, which also caused her to change location

- Increased cash rewards for turning in Elite Bandit heads in Cuanacht.



Technical:

- Fixed item tooltip comparisons so that throwing knives are no longer compared with other consumables like food or potions.

- Fixed item tooltip comparisons to allow comparing identical items in the inventory.

- Fixed the size of the interactive area on sliders in the Options menu.

- Loading a save made with slowed time will no longer affect the player's movement

- Cutting off heads for bounty should be less likely to break the game

- Disabled overriding auto and quick slots

- Prevented stone gates to various crypts from briefly opening after loading a save.

- \[Save Corruption]: Fixed an issue where an incorrect state of stats with skills that listened to them would cause saving to quietly fail, creating corrupted save files.

- Added mod manager UI. The main menu with the collector's edition is currently very raw due to this addition. Expect an improvement in the next patch

Graphics:

- Sea Monster visual effects visibility

- Upgraded Thunderstrike visuals



Audio:

- Small VO fixes for various characters



Misc:

- Fixed an issue where the leave/shop icons were not displaying correctly in dialogue story choices

- Updated the look of Sneaky Archer's Vambraces

- Tome of the Forsaken II is now obtainable

- Fixed: fishing results pop-up could overlap other UI elements

- Lightning Golem now has a display name

- Added dialogue with King Arthur before entering the King's Threat dungeon if the player hasn't secured the support of all Dal Riata tribes.



