-Full UI overhaul

-Dark mode Pause menu

-Fix to bugggy/laggy feeling UI navigation for variable. (60fps was taking the piss before)

-Offline customization caching. (You can customize and browse customization parts offline)

-New "Mash Box" documents folder generated on start up that acts as a shared folder for maps between game titles

-MTB,MX morph changed to "P" key in anticipation of using WASD for key & mouse control support