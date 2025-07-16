 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19246145 Edited 16 July 2025 – 14:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Full UI overhaul
-Dark mode Pause menu
-Fix to bugggy/laggy feeling UI navigation for variable. (60fps was taking the piss before)
-Offline customization caching. (You can customize and browse customization parts offline)
-New "Mash Box" documents folder generated on start up that acts as a shared folder for maps between game titles
-MTB,MX morph changed to "P" key in anticipation of using WASD for key & mouse control support

