-Full UI overhaul
-Dark mode Pause menu
-Fix to bugggy/laggy feeling UI navigation for variable. (60fps was taking the piss before)
-Offline customization caching. (You can customize and browse customization parts offline)
-New "Mash Box" documents folder generated on start up that acts as a shared folder for maps between game titles
-MTB,MX morph changed to "P" key in anticipation of using WASD for key & mouse control support
Patchie
