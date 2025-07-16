The new runway logic seems to be heading in the right direction. This update has some runway bugs fixed but is mainly about two changes in the airport file format. The rest of this post goes into detail about the changes to the airport file format however, this type of media is not the best for explaining so you have any questions feel free to write them in the comments.

Stand tag

Stands now have one singular tag instead of individual tags for flight type, aircraft type, airlines and so on. This tag is also added to flights to control where airplanes go. The new system might take some time to understand but will allow for more flexibility in the long run. Also, it removes the need for an aircraft model database (an airline database is still needed for audio reasons).

Runway segments

A nice thing with the new runway logic is that I was able to remove the need for runway segments. There is however a small change to runway speed points. These can now also be cross points. A cross point is needed when a holding point is for a path that only crosses the runway and does not connect to it. A notice will be displayed when trying to save if a cross point is needed.