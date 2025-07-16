Hello Heroes!

It's been quite a while since our last update, and we've had some significant changes behind the scenes. Unfortunately, our former development team was disbanded, which required me to take time to reinvest and rebuild as an independent developer.

After careful consideration, I've made the exciting decision to transition from our previous 3D format to a polished 2D RPG experience. This shift better aligns with my strengths as a developer and allows me to utilize specialized software that will streamline the development process going forward.

A Heartfelt Apology

I want to sincerely apologize to all our amazing supporters who have patiently waited for updates. Your dedication means everything, and I'm thrilled to finally bring you the full access release you've been waiting for!

Looking Ahead

This release marks a new beginning, not an end. I'm committed to continuously updating and expanding the game for years to come, evolving it into the ultimate cozy, grindy RPG dungeon crawler experience. Expect regular updates, new content, and exciting expansions in the future.

What's New

Now, let's dive into the exciting changes you'll discover when you start playing!

New Game Experience

Epic Adventure Awaits

Begin your journey as a hero mysteriously transported to an unknown realm. A mystical spirit will guide you through the fundamentals of this dangerous world, teaching you essential survival skills before releasing you into full sandbox mode. From there, the pace is entirely yours—but remember, this is still a dungeon crawler at heart, and monsters lurk around every corner, ready to strike!

Core Mechanics:

🔨 Crafting System

Venture into the Tower to gather valuable resources, then return to your headquarters to craft essential upgrades for both yourself and your base. Every expedition brings new materials and possibilities for advancement.

👥 Party System

Solo adventures have their limits! Recruit skilled mercenaries and various hero classes to join your expeditions. The Tower's deepest levels are impossible to conquer alone—teamwork is essential for survival and success.

🏗️ Building Mode

Design and construct your perfect base using our blueprint system. As you progress and upgrade, new construction options and features will unlock, giving you even more ways to customize your headquarters. (More building content coming soon!)

What's Next?

These features are just the beginning! I'm committed to releasing substantial updates throughout this week and next, so stay tuned for exciting new content.

Join Our Community

Don't forget to join our Discord server! I'm actively engaged there as the developer, ready to:

Chat with players directly

Receive bug reports and feedback

Share immediate patch notes and updates

Host community discussions

I'm also planning to introduce a community idea hub where you can influence the world's economy—this will become increasingly important as we develop the Grand Bazaar feature!

https://discord.gg/Ya9KwQmy34

Thank you all for your incredible support and patience. Enjoy the adventure!

Happy Gaming!

Greetings,

PixelPulse Studio