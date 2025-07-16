Hello, Blacksmiths!
Inspired by the community feedback, we’re introducing the first small patch for Blacksmith: Ignite the Forge. Version 1.0.1 includes the following changes:
- Progress is now automatically saved when returning to the main menu or exiting the game. No more lost progress (sorry!).
- The sharpening minigame has been streamlined. Just a single click to start, no more holding the mouse button or accidental misclicks.
- The balance of sharpening has been adjusted. It takes less time to sharpen the weapon, but it is slightly more difficult.
- Adjusted daily chaos difficulty and rewards across all acts for a more consistent challenge.
- Pickpocket Dwarfs got buffed.
- Overall music volume has been slightly lowered.
- Added weapon quality listing when forging weapons.
- Fixed positions of weapons during rune etching.
- Fixed bug with incorrect potion price.
- Fixed bug where potions are not properly added as a forging challenge reward.
- Improved visibility of dwarfs' HP in the tavern.
- Fixed bug where forging templates are displayed above your inventory panel when placed on the floor.
Please keep the feedback coming so we can smooth up the experience even more!
