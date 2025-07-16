Automatic trading statistics are here!



Bug fixes:

* there were still scenarios where you could end up with perpetual winter :(

* in the main menu, people could walk outside the roads

* deleting a ship from a convoy could incorrectly change the leader of the convoy

* the quest history could show up empty



Changes & new features:

* there is now an interface to see what, where, and how much your convoys have traded!

* ports can no longer freeze in the Tutorial

* adaptive consumption is now no longer used in the calculation of prices (prices won't jump lower after you buy some goods)

* Timberyard recipe no longer requires logs

* added 4 new difficulty levels! I've postponed the last and whackiest of them all (needs more time)

* ai traders now have a small preferences towards returning to their home town. Also changed where they spawn to be more balance

* re-ordered monthly input goods & build cost goods to ensure they're alphabetical