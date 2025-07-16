 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19246010 Edited 16 July 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone - back again with a patch update!

v0.1.2 introduces the following changes:

  • Non-Pixel font option (note that this applies to the smaller pixel font option used throughout most of the game. The larger pixel font on the main menu and some other areas is untouched for now.)

  • Fixed a bug with reaching higher levels that could result in a crash

  • Removed the arrow aim preview when using auto aim and controller

  • Fixed a bug where Health, Orb, etc. upgrades in late-game were adding to the taken upgrades list in the UI. Those upgrades now, correctly, do not display as being taken upgrades

  • Added a "Save File Version" field to save files to help with future debugging

  • Updated the Vengeance system as follows:

    • Continues to affect the number of enemy spawns

    • Each level increases enemy health, attack, and defense stats as follows:

Vengeance Level

Speed

Health

Attack

Defense

1

1.1x

1.5x

1

5

2

1.2x

2x

2

10

3

1.3x

3x

3

15

4

1.4x

4x

4

20

5+

1.5x

5x

5

25

That's it for now - I'm continuing to work on content updates and am hoping to have some more tweaks and fixes based on feedback along with new content pretty soon. Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2936751
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2936752
  • Loading history…
