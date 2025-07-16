Update V 0.3.7 is now available!

[Add]



- Added a video for each step of the tutorial

- Added highlighted elements for the tutorial

- Added mouse inversion for vertical and horizontal separation

- Ores now fall in front of the player

- Added a new pickaxe upgrade "doubles the ore count" on the computer





[Modification]



- Advanced PCB crafting has been modified (10 > 5 PCBs)

- The "Cap Block" component no longer requires an PCB

- The "Water Pump" component no longer requires an PCB

- The level 1 pickaxe yields 1 ore per hit

- The level 2 pickaxe upgrade has been removed

- The water bottle machine can be stopped directly





[Fix]



- Fixed the display of resources required for the nuclear reactor tube

- Fixed the missing translation for the word "wheat" on the manual crate

- Fixed the ingot bug on the large ingot storage when picked up by hand

- Fixed a save bug for large ingot storages

- Fixed the infinity stone hit box (improved accuracy)

- Fixed the "Solar Panel 1" achievement