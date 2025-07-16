Update V 0.3.7 is now available!
[Add]
- Added a video for each step of the tutorial
- Added highlighted elements for the tutorial
- Added mouse inversion for vertical and horizontal separation
- Ores now fall in front of the player
- Added a new pickaxe upgrade "doubles the ore count" on the computer
[Modification]
- Advanced PCB crafting has been modified (10 > 5 PCBs)
- The "Cap Block" component no longer requires an PCB
- The "Water Pump" component no longer requires an PCB
- The level 1 pickaxe yields 1 ore per hit
- The level 2 pickaxe upgrade has been removed
- The water bottle machine can be stopped directly
[Fix]
- Fixed the display of resources required for the nuclear reactor tube
- Fixed the missing translation for the word "wheat" on the manual crate
- Fixed the ingot bug on the large ingot storage when picked up by hand
- Fixed a save bug for large ingot storages
- Fixed the infinity stone hit box (improved accuracy)
- Fixed the "Solar Panel 1" achievement
