A small patch adressing some issues after the latest patch.

Fixes:

Small direction fix when using airborne attacks and quickly changing direction.

Warbringer boss re-spanwing again if you re-enter the room.

"Queen Pomu" archievement unlocking on normal and Cakewalk Difficulties

Adjustments:

Pomu can now carry over her Battering ram ability when transfering scenes (HUGE)

If you find any bugs, please let me know on the forums, thank you so much for the support!