16 July 2025 Build 19245919 Edited 16 July 2025 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
When you click on a team’s flag in a match to view past matches, by default it will shows the head-to-head results between the teams. To view the match history for only one team, just remove the other team from the selection box.



Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
