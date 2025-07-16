Greetings Monarchs!

We hope the summer heat has not been too harsh for you! With TactiCon about to begin, we are delighted to share with you our first Major Update of the year!

This Update focuses on the visuals of the game, improving the graphics, reworking all the UI, but also adding some new content like a new map, new music ,and new decorations.

Enjoy the Update, Monarchs, and feel free to give us feedback on Steam and Discord! Thank you again for your support and all the suggestions you shared with us!

Update highlights:

New UI for buildings placement, upgrades, dialogues...

New Map, “Montalba meadows”, with 3 different starting points

New decorations to customize your city

Graphics improved and polished with more texturing of terrain, color scaling and shadow shader to highlight relief

Watch our new trailer:

Questions about the new Roadmap? You can check it in our dedicated Steam News:

Read the whole patch notes to see the changes in detail!

Full Patch Notes

Visuals:

All new UI and UI improvements New game : game mode step Updates in world influence area icons Improves performance of town hall habitation tab Unifies visuals between the town hall quest tab and the HUD Reworks parcel construction tooltips Replaces neutral resource trend icon Replaces game speed widget



Graphic polish Better anti-aliasing Terrain with more texturing/color Terrain shader shadow to highlight more the relief Color More dense vegetation Soft Vignettage effect

Reduces the number of trees in the parcel

Reduces the size of trees in the parcel and decorations

Added:

New map “Montalba meadows”

New main menu song and 2 new in game music tracks

12 new decorations

Adds third game speed

Can rename all companions at any time

Each map starting point has its own initial camera rotation

Adds spatial SFX to wheat farm

Improvements:

Improves camera automatic altitude adjustment

Improves camera panning smoothness

Improves scale of all trees

Improves hedge visual seen from a distance

Replaces sawmill spatial SFX

Improves farm fences seen from a distance

Improves peasant tavern roofs seen from a distance

Reorganizes resource families

Allows decoration to be placed on top of another decoration

Fixes: