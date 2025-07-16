 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 16 July 2025 Build 19245911 Edited 16 July 2025 – 14:06:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Monarchs!

We hope the summer heat has not been too harsh for you! With TactiCon about to begin, we are delighted to share with you our first Major Update of the year!

This Update focuses on the visuals of the game, improving the graphics, reworking all the UI, but also adding some new content like a new map, new music ,and new decorations.

Enjoy the Update, Monarchs, and feel free to give us feedback on Steam and Discord! Thank you again for your support and all the suggestions you shared with us!

Update highlights:

  • New UI for buildings placement, upgrades, dialogues...

  • New Map, “Montalba meadows”, with 3 different starting points

  • New decorations to customize your city

  • Graphics improved and polished with more texturing of terrain, color scaling and shadow shader to highlight relief

Watch our new trailer:

Questions about the new Roadmap? You can check it in our dedicated Steam News:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/3265070/announcements/detail/507334035508297752?snr=2___

Read the whole patch notes to see the changes in detail!

Full Patch Notes

Visuals:

  • All new UI and UI improvements

    • New game : game mode step

    • Updates in world influence area icons

    • Improves performance of town hall habitation tab

    • Unifies visuals between the town hall quest tab and the HUD

    • Reworks parcel construction tooltips

    • Replaces neutral resource trend icon

    • Replaces game speed widget

  • Graphic polish

    • Better anti-aliasing

    • Terrain with more texturing/color

    • Terrain shader shadow to highlight more the relief

    • Color

    • More dense vegetation

    • Soft Vignettage effect

  • Reduces the number of trees in the parcel

  • Reduces the size of trees in the parcel and decorations

Added:

  • New map “Montalba meadows”

  • New main menu song and 2 new in game music tracks

  • 12 new decorations

  • Adds third game speed

  • Can rename all companions at any time

  • Each map starting point has its own initial camera rotation

  • Adds spatial SFX to wheat farm

Improvements:

  • Improves camera automatic altitude adjustment

  • Improves camera panning smoothness

  • Improves scale of all trees

  • Improves hedge visual seen from a distance

  • Replaces sawmill spatial SFX

  • Improves farm fences seen from a distance

  • Improves peasant tavern roofs seen from a distance

  • Reorganizes resource families

  • Allows decoration to be placed on top of another decoration

Fixes:

  • Fixes fences height on sloped terrain

  • Fixes villager pathfinding around parcel gates

  • Fixes poplar tree shadows

  • Fixes visual glitch in theater and opera

  • Facilitates clothline decoration deletion

  • Fixes hitting the “decrease game speed” keyboard key when game is paused

  • Fixes money and population not updated

  • Fixes cropping in town hall companion tab

  • Fixes missing destruction buttons

  • Fixes influence area double edges

  • Fixes health fancy icon

  • Fixes missing habitation upgrade icons

  • Fixes French localization error on civil building panel

  • Fixes missing civil building panel vertical separator

  • Improves blurriness of keyart

  • Fixes unaligned building icon (orchard)

  • Fixes unlocalized titles (game mode, upgrade sections)

  • Fixes grass color

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3265071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link