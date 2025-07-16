Greetings Monarchs!
We hope the summer heat has not been too harsh for you! With TactiCon about to begin, we are delighted to share with you our first Major Update of the year!
This Update focuses on the visuals of the game, improving the graphics, reworking all the UI, but also adding some new content like a new map, new music ,and new decorations.
Enjoy the Update, Monarchs, and feel free to give us feedback on Steam and Discord! Thank you again for your support and all the suggestions you shared with us!
Update highlights:
New UI for buildings placement, upgrades, dialogues...
New Map, “Montalba meadows”, with 3 different starting points
New decorations to customize your city
Graphics improved and polished with more texturing of terrain, color scaling and shadow shader to highlight relief
Read the whole patch notes to see the changes in detail!
Full Patch Notes
Visuals:
All new UI and UI improvements
New game : game mode step
Updates in world influence area icons
Improves performance of town hall habitation tab
Unifies visuals between the town hall quest tab and the HUD
Reworks parcel construction tooltips
Replaces neutral resource trend icon
Replaces game speed widget
Graphic polish
Better anti-aliasing
Terrain with more texturing/color
Terrain shader shadow to highlight more the relief
Color
More dense vegetation
Soft Vignettage effect
Reduces the number of trees in the parcel
Reduces the size of trees in the parcel and decorations
Added:
New map “Montalba meadows”
New main menu song and 2 new in game music tracks
12 new decorations
Adds third game speed
Can rename all companions at any time
Each map starting point has its own initial camera rotation
Adds spatial SFX to wheat farm
Improvements:
Improves camera automatic altitude adjustment
Improves camera panning smoothness
Improves scale of all trees
Improves hedge visual seen from a distance
Replaces sawmill spatial SFX
Improves farm fences seen from a distance
Improves peasant tavern roofs seen from a distance
Reorganizes resource families
Allows decoration to be placed on top of another decoration
Fixes:
Fixes fences height on sloped terrain
Fixes villager pathfinding around parcel gates
Fixes poplar tree shadows
Fixes visual glitch in theater and opera
Facilitates clothline decoration deletion
Fixes hitting the “decrease game speed” keyboard key when game is paused
Fixes money and population not updated
Fixes cropping in town hall companion tab
Fixes missing destruction buttons
Fixes influence area double edges
Fixes health fancy icon
Fixes missing habitation upgrade icons
Fixes French localization error on civil building panel
Fixes missing civil building panel vertical separator
Improves blurriness of keyart
Fixes unaligned building icon (orchard)
Fixes unlocalized titles (game mode, upgrade sections)
Fixes grass color
