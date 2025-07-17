Thank you to the thousands of you who have purchased Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition. It's been a whirlwind couple of days as you Build, Battle and Besiege, but we've been hard at work collating all your feedback and working on fixes and improvements. This initial hotfix aims to improve the multiplayer experience, by addressing some of the frequent resync messages players have been experiencing.

Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition V1.01 Hotfix Notes:

BUG FIXES & CHANGES

- Various Resync causes fixed

- Resync Panel will now appear less frequently

- Resync Panel is now smaller

We've noticed that playing Multiplayer games with the game speed significantly higher than default can cause instability if a players PC cannot sustain that speed. Please keep this in mind when setting multiplayer lobby speeds

We are also working hard on a full Update 1, and aim to have this with you next week.

Thank you for playing Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition!