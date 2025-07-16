- Cloud saving is now available!
Make sure to launch the game once on the machine where your save was originally created to upload it to the cloud.
- Fixed a rare issue where using the Oni Stomp while entering a boss room could make the player invincible.
- Fixed a hitbox issue during the final boss fight.
- Fixed a rare issue with the rope mechanic in Phase 1 of the final boss fight.
- Fixed a rare bug where the hand of the final boss in Phase 2 could be incorrectly rotated.
- Corrected the element descriptions in the ring menu when playing as an Oni.
- Improved the layout of the tutorial room where the Oni Stomp is introduced for better clarity.
Cloud-Saving arrived! Update to Version 1.02.00
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1597961
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update