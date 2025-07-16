 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19245834 Edited 16 July 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Cloud saving is now available!
Make sure to launch the game once on the machine where your save was originally created to upload it to the cloud.

- Fixed a rare issue where using the Oni Stomp while entering a boss room could make the player invincible.

- Fixed a hitbox issue during the final boss fight.

- Fixed a rare issue with the rope mechanic in Phase 1 of the final boss fight.

- Fixed a rare bug where the hand of the final boss in Phase 2 could be incorrectly rotated.

- Corrected the element descriptions in the ring menu when playing as an Oni.

- Improved the layout of the tutorial room where the Oni Stomp is introduced for better clarity.

