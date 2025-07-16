🎉 The Big Freeland Update is LIVE!



Hey Freelanders — we’re thrilled to roll out our biggest update yet, and it’s all thanks to your support and patience! 💛



Here’s what’s new:



🤖 AI Quests – quick, fun, guided missions available on multiple planets



🎟️ Freeland Pass – unlock new tiers, perks, and our first ever Season Pass



✨ Massive polish pass – smoother gameplay, better graphics, UI and lighting, plus huge amount of polish and bug fixes



🧍‍♀️ Avatars and NPCs – completely reworked faces bring characters to life



This update lays the groundwork for what's next: new planets, new challenges, and continuous content drops.



We're aiming high — and we've tied future content releases to subscription milestones. The more subscribers we have, the faster we expand the universe together. The faster we reach more subscribers, the quicker we will drop new planets! Our first milestone is 100 new subsribers. How fast can we all get there?



We have multiple additional planets almost ready to go, but we really wanted to get this polish update out first.



Ready to dive in? Your Freeland journey just leveled up. 🌌



— The Freeland Team