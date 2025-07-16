 Skip to content
Major 16 July 2025 Build 19245760 Edited 16 July 2025 – 16:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Sector Unknown is finally live — after three years of development!

I just want to take a moment to say thank you.

This has been a true labor of love, built with the goal of creating a fun and choice-based game, the kind I enjoy playing as well. Something that respects both your time and your love for old-school RPGs.

The game is in Early Access, and I’m incredibly excited to keep building it with you — your feedback, ideas, and support will shape where it goes from here.

Thank you again for being part of this. It means more than I can say.

