B2025.7.16 v2

B2025.7.16 v2由于增加初始化的数据，建议开新档，不开也能玩，出现问题后再开新档也行
- OK1-坏档问题（已经更新修复）
- OK2-自定义角色还没创建完可以交互的问题
- OK3-派出去的间谍被抓后的一些问题
- OK4-间谍被抓如果不营救，他会立即死亡，小概率会暴露你是幕后
- OK5-清理被抓的家族，他们可能会逃跑，非常小概率会暴露你是幕后
- OK6-初始化游戏时，角色5000金币，当是领主时，加10000金币
- OK7-玩家雇佣雇佣兵，预支的费用未支付问题
- OK8-训练场中，不仅玩家，所有参与的角色都会根据训练场概率增加额外经验
- OK9-增加几个雇佣兵军团，角色随机
- OK10-增加雇佣兵军团可能招募新营队的可能
Due to the added initialization data, it is recommended to start a new game save. You can also continue with the existing one, but if any issues arise, starting a new save would be advisable.
- OK1 - The issue of corrupted game saves (already updated and fixed)
- OK2 - The issue where interactions can occur before a custom character is fully created
- OK3 - Some issues after dispatched spies are captured
- OK4 - If a captured spy is not rescued, they will die immediately, with a small probability of exposing you as the mastermind
- OK5 - When cleaning up a captured family, they may escape, with an extremely small probability of exposing you as the mastermind
- OK6 - During game initialization, characters start with 5,000 gold coins; if they are a lord, an additional 10,000 gold coins will be added
- OK7 - The issue where the advance payment for mercenaries hired by the player is not paid
- OK8 - In the training ground, not only the player but all participating characters will gain additional experience based on the training ground's probability
- OK9 - Added several mercenary legions, with random characters
- OK10 - Added the possibility that mercenary legions may recruit new battalions
