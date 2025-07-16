Newly added:

·New sound effect has been added to the store and blacksmith shop, triggering every time the player enters



·Added some small decors to make the building and scene look slightly more natural



Change:

·Modified the trigger mechanism for player attacks, now players will not automatically attack monsters when running. Originally, as soon as a monster entered the player's attack range, the player would automatically attack.



·Modified the text display position during gameover, now it looks more polished.



Performance optimization:

·Further optimized the performance consumption of the following units and on rainy days: archers, swordsmen, knights, builders