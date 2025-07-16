 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19245753 Edited 16 July 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes:

💀 Fixed the Darkness Embracer outfit not being available in Moriana's wardrobe.

PRAISE BE MORIANA!

The Polished Games Team

