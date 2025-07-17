This patch mostly adds the convenience feature to fast forward dialogues and skip cutscenes, mostly for people not interested in the story, and for people wanting to replay the game like speedrunners.



Dialogues will usually be fast forwarded, as if you mash very fast. So it won't work if dialogues have automated segments.

And cutscenes will be skipped completely, even if a dialogue plays at the same time.

For technical reasons, a small amount of cutscenes can't be skipped. But most of them, including the longest ones (like the intro cutscene) can be skipped.



Besides that, these things has been changed:

- consistent versioning among all platforms, so it's clear which console versions correspond to which Steam versions

- window can now be resized properly

- reduced the duration of some cutscenes

- also added the button to exit the game to the settings in the pause menu

- walking on stairs is easier now

- some more minor fixes

