 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19245677 Edited 22 July 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Greetings, Age of Empires IV community! We hope you’re staying cool and hydrated this summer. We’re coming at you with a nice, refreshing new patch for the season! We are pretty happy with where gameplay is right now, so we aren’t going to be introducing a ton of new balance changes. That said, we’re always eager to iron out those pesky bugs and issues that pop up! Plus, we’ve got a new event: Winds of Change.

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!


💬 DISCUSS: Official Forum
💬 DISCUSS: Steam Forum
🗣 JOIN: Official Discord

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

Please Note: As part of updating to this latest build, any saved games and observable matches made on previous builds will be unable to be loaded or replayed.


◆Patch 14.1.5602◆


Winds of Change Event


The wilds bloom and wither, kings rise and fall, and time marches on – the Winds of Change spare nothing under the sun. Adapt to the battlefield and outwit the competition in Season Eleven’s newest event, Winds of Change! Push yourself to complete a fresh set of challenges, including several from the newly introduced Chaotic Climate game mode.

The Winds of Change seasonal event will start on July 30th.




This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!


:alertalert: DISCLAIMER

This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our social channels.

Changed files in this update

Cardinal Retail Content Depot 1466861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link