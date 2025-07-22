This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!





Please Note: As part of updating to this latest build, any saved games and observable matches made on previous builds will be unable to be loaded or replayed.

◆Patch 14.1.5602◆

Winds of Change Event

The wilds bloom and wither, kings rise and fall, and time marches on – the Winds of Change spare nothing under the sun. Adapt to the battlefield and outwit the competition in Season Eleven’s newest event, Winds of Change! Push yourself to complete a fresh set of challenges, including several from the newly introduced Chaotic Climate game mode.



The Winds of Change seasonal event will start on July 30th.









This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!





Greetings,community! We hope you’re staying cool and hydrated this summer. We’re coming at you with a nice, refreshing new patch for the season! We are pretty happy with where gameplay is right now, so we aren’t going to be introducing a ton of new balance changes. That said, we’re always eager to iron out those pesky bugs and issues that pop up! Plus, we’ve got a new event: Winds of Change.Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to makewhat it is today!—TheTeam