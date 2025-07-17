 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Subjects,

Today we’re rolling out Update 3.1, addressing some of the most pressing bugs and performance issues flagged by the community - especially around Legacy Mode.

Your feedback has been absolutely vital in helping us act fast. Please keep it coming via \[official channels] - we’re listening, and it’s making a real difference.

With this patch out, our small but mighty team is now fully focused on what comes next and it’s going to be big. You can still expect smaller, quality of life improvement updates in the meantime. 

You’ve been asking for it, and we’re delivering:

  • A brand new map

  • A new Terror

  • A new Cursed role

  • And a brand new item

Keep an eye on our socials - we’ll be dropping teasers, reveals, and dev updates as we build toward launch. 

See you in-game.

Legacy Mode

Improvements 

  • Increased the light on bloodbags

  • Improved heartbeat intensity and logic

  • Merged two exit doors in the Second Stage Cell Block so they always open together and count as one exit

  • Added sound to Experiment ability

  • Added “Fuse Lost” sound on werewolf sound

  • Added green Vignette with intensity change when player is in Gas

  • Moved the fuse spawns on first location

Balance Changes

  • Increased “Blood Drunk” volume

  • Werewolf movement reduced 150=>140

  • Vampire movement increased 120=>160

  • Vampire Health increased 120=>140

  • Reduced Camera cooldown 0.75s=>0.60s

  • Slowed down transformation

  • Increased torch width

  • Camera and Torch can now hit from all angles

  • Reduced being tracked time 90s=>40s

  • Added 1s delay of being able to execute/move after venting

  • Removed dissolve effect on Terror transformation and detransformation

Fixes

  • \[FIXED] Various collision issues

  • \[FIXED] Not being able to place traps on top of the Lobby stairs

  • \[FIXED] Being able to jump and see through walls at the bottom of North Stairs

  • \[FIXED] Being able to jump and see through the Clean Room Walls

  • \[FIXED] Not being able to lethal players after being revived

  • \[FIXED] Not being able to see information on the Inspection Kit

  • \[FIXED] Increase collision height on benches in Swimming Pool

Main Mode

Improvements 

  • Various menu Store visual improvements

  • Added an option to purchase 50 blessings

  • Increased Inbetween length multiplier from 1.05=>1.15 (This is a 9.5% increase to all Inbetween times)

  • Mimic no longer sees the other roles in the Suspicion Wheel tab

  • Changed position on 2 Weakpoints to prevent players from monitoring 3 Weakpoints at once

    • Added wall next to the Barrel Weakpoint in Warehouse on Wurgen

    • Moved the Coffin Weakpoint in the Crypt in Blackthorne Manor to not be visible from the courtyard

Fixes

  • \[FIXED] Lisa Vampire Hunter Skin

  • \[FIXED] Pixel Pop Rachel legs not visible

  • \[FIXED] Signal Burn Rachel legs not visible


