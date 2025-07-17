Subjects,

Today we’re rolling out Update 3.1, addressing some of the most pressing bugs and performance issues flagged by the community - especially around Legacy Mode.

Your feedback has been absolutely vital in helping us act fast. Please keep it coming via \[official channels] - we’re listening, and it’s making a real difference.

With this patch out, our small but mighty team is now fully focused on what comes next and it’s going to be big. You can still expect smaller, quality of life improvement updates in the meantime.

You’ve been asking for it, and we’re delivering:

A brand new map

A new Terror

A new Cursed role

And a brand new item

Keep an eye on our socials - we’ll be dropping teasers, reveals, and dev updates as we build toward launch.

See you in-game.

Legacy Mode

Improvements

Increased the light on bloodbags

Improved heartbeat intensity and logic

Merged two exit doors in the Second Stage Cell Block so they always open together and count as one exit

Added sound to Experiment ability

Added “Fuse Lost” sound on werewolf sound

Added green Vignette with intensity change when player is in Gas

Moved the fuse spawns on first location



Balance Changes

Increased “Blood Drunk” volume

Werewolf movement reduced 150=>140

Vampire movement increased 120=>160

Vampire Health increased 120=>140

Reduced Camera cooldown 0.75s=>0.60s

Slowed down transformation

Increased torch width

Camera and Torch can now hit from all angles

Reduced being tracked time 90s=>40s

Added 1s delay of being able to execute/move after venting

Removed dissolve effect on Terror transformation and detransformation

Fixes

\[FIXED] Various collision issues

\[FIXED] Not being able to place traps on top of the Lobby stairs

\[FIXED] Being able to jump and see through walls at the bottom of North Stairs

\[FIXED] Being able to jump and see through the Clean Room Walls

\[FIXED] Not being able to lethal players after being revived

\[FIXED] Not being able to see information on the Inspection Kit

\[FIXED] Increase collision height on benches in Swimming Pool

Main Mode

Improvements

Various menu Store visual improvements

Added an option to purchase 50 blessings

Increased Inbetween length multiplier from 1.05=>1.15 (This is a 9.5% increase to all Inbetween times)

Mimic no longer sees the other roles in the Suspicion Wheel tab

Changed position on 2 Weakpoints to prevent players from monitoring 3 Weakpoints at once Added wall next to the Barrel Weakpoint in Warehouse on Wurgen Moved the Coffin Weakpoint in the Crypt in Blackthorne Manor to not be visible from the courtyard



Fixes

\[FIXED] Lisa Vampire Hunter Skin

\[FIXED] Pixel Pop Rachel legs not visible

\[FIXED] Signal Burn Rachel legs not visible



