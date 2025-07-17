 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19245406 Edited 17 July 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the stack of artifact Silent Furnace's effect would reset when upgrading the the artifact from Zarmok.

  • Fixed an issue where the stack of artifact Silent Furnace would disappear when replacing it with another artifact and then re-equipping it.

  • Fixed an issue where the Mark of the Great Merchant artifact effect was not applying correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where Overwhelm attacks were not triggering when the Mythic gear Lion's Belt barrier was active.

  • Fixed a bug where recasting Frantic Chain would not cancel the skill.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2803281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link