Fixed an issue where the stack of artifact Silent Furnace's effect would reset when upgrading the the artifact from Zarmok.

Fixed an issue where the stack of artifact Silent Furnace would disappear when replacing it with another artifact and then re-equipping it.

Fixed an issue where the Mark of the Great Merchant artifact effect was not applying correctly.

Fixed an issue where Overwhelm attacks were not triggering when the Mythic gear Lion's Belt barrier was active.