Tankers with Chi-Ha (BR I)

Assaulters with Type 1 SMG (BR II)

Commanders, we’ve decided to permanently return some of the removed premium Japanese squads to the shop, so you’ll have more options if you want to reinforce your armies.The famous Chi-Ha tank with a crew of four soldiers. Thanks to its maneuverability, it can cross the battlefield and flank enemy positions in no time.Now’s your chance to prove that in fierce battles it’s speed and strategy, not heavy armor, that decides the outcome!The squad can be filled with 6 soldiers: it comes with 4 assaulters and an engineer armed with the Type 1 SMG. There is also a free soldier slot for either an AT gunner or an additional engineer, who can be armed with your unlocked weapons. The engineers in these squads have access to a wide range of buildable structures and can build machine gun nests, anti-aircraft and anti-tank guns!Thanks to their mobility and handy 50-round submachine guns, you can easily catch the enemy off guard.