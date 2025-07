Date: July 16, 2025

🎓 Tutorial Added:

A new tutorial has been added to help new players learn the basics of the game.

🐞 Bug Fixes:

Fixed various in-game bugs.

Resolved minigame-related issues in multiplayer mode.

🌍 Language Sync Improvements:

Improved language synchronization across players in multiplayer sessions.

⚙ Optimization:

General performance improvements for a smoother gameplay experience.

Thank you for your support and feedback. See you in-game! 🎮