Hello! A new update is available: 1.13.2

This update supports 30FPS, adds a new beginning cutscene dialog, adds water droplets to the UI when it rains, and fixes bugs that appear when multiple settings options interact.



Bugs can be report in "Menu > Info > Bugs / Feedback".



Hope you have a charmful time with it!

Game

Rain changed split into two weather types: drizzle and rain.

Blue tint appears using rain.

Player can no longer shoot fireballs towards fainted players.

Changes “C” to view map to “SPACE”.

Shadow on grumbles and coins updated.

Bridge has SFX added.

Renamed “Large Cog” to “Challenge Cog”.

No longer see Summary Panel during induction cutscene if a new savefile is created.

Can now pick up planks while GUI is hidden.

Coins collect now counts timed mode value coins.

Controller now works on induction screen*.

Mountains have collision*.

River has improved collision*.

Acknowledgement to Kaurna Country added.

Player is no longer missing on minimap after induction screen*.

Now longer able to start a level until the player has reached the starting location.

Narrator SFX added.

Trees blurry edges fixed.

New beginning cutscene dialog.

Fixed soft lock that appeared if you’re at level 3 without fixing the bridge.

System

Dialog reacts to any controller input.

No longer able to accidentally click on object properties while using the cursor.

Switching off GUI no longer triggers a prompt in the console.

Options and Info Tabs more efficient.

Kiosk mode locally tracks rounds.

Bug fixed which caused kiosk games to be counted 80 times.

Bug fixed which prevented kiosk games from starting after one ends.

Auto performance requirements changed. From requiring the game to lag a bit more before the game automatically scales the graphics.

Kiosk mode screenshots now taken silently opposed to appearing in the console.

No longer showing error messages in console mode, changed to debug mode.

Game now supports 30FPS.

Particles deleted when offscreen.

Removed Daniel*.

Options Tab

GUI border improved and shows preview when changing.

Sound Effects Volume renamed to Effects Volume.

Fixed click SFX on option sliders.

30 frame rate option now working correctly.

GUI

White timer and GUI easier to see on white backgrounds.

No longer shows the player victory icon too early.

Audio transcripts group the repeating sounds together.

Turning off animated text no longer affects the “Click to Start” prompt.

Turning off animated text now correctly affects the “revive” prompt.

Tree dialog matches the tree colour.

Fullscreen and custom buttons no longer appear during the podium screen.

Savefile icon now has blur behind it.

Console has blur behind it.

Object properties now blur behind it.

Missing settings options now blur behind it.

Quartz GUI colour easier to read*.

Changing the text size is improved with console and debug*.

Changed debug grumble markers from red to the player’s colour and improved spawn radius.

Added water droplets on GUI when it rains.

Fixed input prompts when GUI border, or text sized is changed.

Fixed fullscreen and exit button blur when GUI border is changed.

Input prompts can now be clicked on any part.

Removed “+” above clock.

Dialog text and box no longer blurry.

THUD particle improved.

Time now shows correctly for 12PM.

Datapackle 0.6

The most recent command, is the one the user puts in, not datapackles.

Typing in console while the GUI is hidden no longer triggers debug actions.

Spelling mistake fixed “abbreviated”.

Commands added:

/gui show/hide

/clear

/weather set default/rain/drizzle

/weather get/default/clear

*Thank you for the playtesting.