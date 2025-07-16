 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19245038 Edited 16 July 2025 – 21:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Test Branch 1.0.78805 Test 2025-07-16

Design

Succession game support

  • Added 'Send to Player' option to in-game menu for Single Player games

  • This is designed to support Succession games and can also be used generally for sharing saves

  • Select a friend from the dropdown or enter their platform ID

  • Games will appear on both the sender and recipients Current Games list on the main menu

  • The Current Games entry will be deleted automatically after the recipient loads the game and can be manually deleted in Host Controls by both parties

Other design changes

  • Distant raid probabilities are now based on each player's Prosperity rather than global Tribe Level

  • Added goal Declare War on Tribes Three Times to the Wrath of Gods scenario

Programming

  • AI is less eager to buy tiles

  • AI makes truce with other AI more easily when it detects a stalemate

  • Adjusted the target number of units for the AI

  • AI places more value on walls after reaching its unit target

  • AI now tries to explore rival territory, if possible, to reveal cities

UI

  • Added option to set default map overlay

  • Added Governor Project reminder category for religious dissent (Sacred and Profane)

  • Added custom helptext for Ebbing Sea occurrence (Wrath of Gods)

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed bug that could cause games to fail to start after selecting Learn to Play scenarios

  • Fixed player count not resetting when switching from premade to random map

  • Fixed units counterattacking when they could not have targeted the attacking unit on their own turn

  • Fixed AI trying to start a Caravan mission over and over when it's not possible

  • Fixed heir sometimes getting auto-married instead of getting a marriage offer

  • Fixed Occurrence effect sometimes applying multiple times to cities

  • Fixed portrait loading error when toggling mods in SP setup

  • Fixed custom nicknames for leaders not being applied from events

  • Fixed chat and pings not working when not your turn in network MP games

  • Fixed players not being able to act after ending their turn when still their their teams turn with Strict (Teams) turn style active

  • Text and event fixes

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 19245038
Windows 64-bit Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
macOS 64-bit Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
Linux 64-bit Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link