Test Branch 1.0.78805 Test 2025-07-16
Design
Succession game support
Added 'Send to Player' option to in-game menu for Single Player games
This is designed to support Succession games and can also be used generally for sharing saves
Select a friend from the dropdown or enter their platform ID
Games will appear on both the sender and recipients Current Games list on the main menu
The Current Games entry will be deleted automatically after the recipient loads the game and can be manually deleted in Host Controls by both parties
Other design changes
Distant raid probabilities are now based on each player's Prosperity rather than global Tribe Level
Added goal Declare War on Tribes Three Times to the Wrath of Gods scenario
Programming
AI is less eager to buy tiles
AI makes truce with other AI more easily when it detects a stalemate
Adjusted the target number of units for the AI
AI places more value on walls after reaching its unit target
AI now tries to explore rival territory, if possible, to reveal cities
UI
Added option to set default map overlay
Added Governor Project reminder category for religious dissent (Sacred and Profane)
Added custom helptext for Ebbing Sea occurrence (Wrath of Gods)
Bugs Fixed
Fixed bug that could cause games to fail to start after selecting Learn to Play scenarios
Fixed player count not resetting when switching from premade to random map
Fixed units counterattacking when they could not have targeted the attacking unit on their own turn
Fixed AI trying to start a Caravan mission over and over when it's not possible
Fixed heir sometimes getting auto-married instead of getting a marriage offer
Fixed Occurrence effect sometimes applying multiple times to cities
Fixed portrait loading error when toggling mods in SP setup
Fixed custom nicknames for leaders not being applied from events
Fixed chat and pings not working when not your turn in network MP games
Fixed players not being able to act after ending their turn when still their their teams turn with Strict (Teams) turn style active
Text and event fixes
Changed depots in test branch