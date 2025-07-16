🛠️ Gameplay & Systems

🏷️ HomeDIY now properly shows Chemical Stickers when using category buttons (not just drag & drop)



🔁 "Restock All" button added to HomeDIY! From Day 5 onward, restock all stickers and boxes with one click



💥 Auto Order Shredder upgrade fix attempt – couldn't fully repro, but updated logic to (hopefully) fix it 🤞



🔊 Visual & Audio Fixes

🧻 Bubble Wrap sprite fix – no longer flipped on Toilet orders



🔊 Wrapping sound loop bug patched – rare bug where it played forever should now be silenced if item not held



🔋 Penlight battery visual fix – no more floating battery moment on the conveyor belt



📄 UI & Mini-Game Tweaks

📜 Long item names fix – text should now fit better on the paper thanks to scale tweaks



🧼 Cleaning mini-game updated – made dirt slightly fewer and area slightly smaller for better visibility



📦 Collider edge-case resolved – overlapping mini colliders + outer collider bug that caused parent issues is now handled



More polish, more fixes, and some long-requested tweaks! Here’s what’s been updated in version 1.0.9:Thanks again for all the reports and chaos-filled videos. Keep ‘em coming – we're watching closely and tweaking daily! 🚀🐈---If you enjoyed Ship Inc, please consider, as this helps us immensely on reaching new players, share your thoughts and ideas, we value your reviews a lot, and shape the game depending on it. ❤️---We have a new game we are working on!In, Run your kawaii vending machine company! A relaxing sim where you run your own vending machine company across a charming Japanese city. Pick neighborhoods, stock up on snacks, and set the perfect price. Upgrade your machines and keep them stocked, one soda at a time!Wishlist now and be notified when we release a free demo for it!