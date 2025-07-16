Greetings Adventurers!

Since launching in Early Access, we've been thrilled by your love for the game and grateful for all your feedback and reports. To ensure a smoother adventure for everyone, we've addressed several issues based on your experiences.

▼ New Game Content

・Added an exclusive fish \[Lava Carp] at Red Dragon's Breath.

・Added conchs that can be collected 4 per day at Coral Basin.

・Added a basement to the tavern, with an entrance in the kitchen.

・Added the Ocean Soup recipe. All ingredient recipes for the current version are now fully implemented.

▼ Gameplay Improvements

・Added the Little Dragon Magic Guide quest to improve the beginner guidance.

・Added the option to abort mission in Adventure quests.

・Adjusted Raincaller to early quest reward.

・Adjusted Harvester’s Gale to be available for purchase in Lv.2 tavern.

・Added reminder effects when it is able to pick up magic water and magic bread.

・Increased the number of golden rice seeds dropped by the BOSS of the Eternal Lake by 50%.

・Switched the regular collection at Coral Basin from clam to mussel to enhance visibility on the map.

・Optimized the Tavern Helper interface: now shows teammates' assigned positions and hides reminders when no teammates are available.

・Adjusted the minimum font size to 42 and optimized related interfaces for better Steam Deck compatibility.

▼ Bug Fixes

・Fixed the issue where monsters in Coral Basin were invisible.

・Fixed an issue where quest NPCs and items did not refresh.

・Fixed the abnormal and immovable camera issue when entering the game.

・Fixed an issue where teammates' special dialogues disappeared after the main storyline.

・Fixed an issue where the fishing spot in Red Dragon's Breath refreshed repeatedly after loading a save.

We remain committed to providing the best possible experience for our adventurers. Thank you for your continued support and feedback! If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please reach out through our official channels. Enjoy your adventure!

The Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous Team