17 July 2025 Build 19244834 Edited 17 July 2025 – 12:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, happy Thursday! Incoming yet another hotfix, so check it out! ->






  • Fixed the issue where plane propellers would cause too much damage to sentries.
  • Fixed the issue that caused log spam and hiccup on the server.
  • Fixed the issue where mines would sometimes resurface after server restart.
  • Fixed the issue where brenner would sometimes not attack armed NPCs.
  • Fixed the issue where exiting photo mode would sometime get the player stuck.
  • Fixed the issue where holsters would not show up at traders or crafting menu after relog.
  • Fixed the issue where abandoned bunker armory loot would not reset on bunker activation.
  • Fixed the issue where you could not service the Rager vehicle on car lift if one wheel was missing.
  • Fixed the issue where you could not craft an improvised rifle with multiple ropes.
  • Fixed the issue where unmounting vehicles could sometime place you in weird places.
  • Fixed the issue where the Eagle version of the Sawed off shotgun would have incorrect weight and size.
  • Fixed the issue where the default interaction for chests would be Maintain for a brief moment.



  • Returned the unofficial translated languages.
  • Using 2 rags of any durability will now be enough to complete Patching Wounds tutorial.



  • Implemented Armed NPC dmg dealt as it's own custom zone setting.
  • Sentry dmg block in custom zone settings is now tied to Sentry dmg dealt setting not projectile damage.

