Update 1.0.1 - Frontier Dispatch





Howdy, gunslingers!





Wow, what a launch! We want to thank you all immensely for the support, feedback, and your first reviews. We're reading everything and working around the clock to improve your experience in Red Pistol. As a first step, we've just released our first patch, focusing on bug fixes, balancing, and quality-of-life improvements based on your reports.





Your feedback is our most valuable ammunition. Check out the changes:





✨ Quality of Life & New Features ✨

New Option: Screen Shake - Added an option in the settings menu to enable or disable the screen shake effect, fully localized for all languages.

Improved Audio - Adjusted the saturation of the enemy hit sound effects for a more satisfying combat feedback.





⚖️ Balancing Changes ⚖️

We've heard your reports on difficulty and made some adjustments to make the journey more challenging and fair.

More Dangerous Bosses - Soul King, Blazing Crown, and Varius Valentine have received a damage buff to make their encounters more epic.

Shotgun Rebalance - "The Peacemaker" has had its damage and range slightly reduced, and its reload time increased.

Card Rebalance: "Blood Thirst" - This card now has a 50% chance to heal upon defeating an enemy, adding an element of risk and reward.

Progressive Challenge - The game's overall difficulty now ramps up more significantly after 30 minutes in a single run.





🐛 Bug Fixes 🐛

Fixed a bug where the Soul King's reward displayed an incorrect value in the cutscene.

Fixed a bug in the tutorial where enemies would change levels after the first hit.

Achievemen s related to the number of enemies defeated in a single run are now tracking correctly.

Unlocked card names in the shop now display correctly across all languages.

Implemented font fixes to ensure that characters with accents are displayed correctly.

🔮 What's Next? 🔮

We know many of you are eager to play on the Steam Deck. Getting the game to run smoothly on the handheld is our top priority right now. We are already investigating and working on a fix and will make an announcement as soon as we have news.





Please keep your feedback coming, and if you're enjoying the changes, don't forget to leave an honest review on Steam. It helps us immensely!





See you on the frontier!

- The Ace Horizon Studios Team