Dear Builders,



We want to start by expressing our heartfelt thanks to every single one of you for your amazing support, dedication, and enthusiasm. Your passion is what drives us to keep improving the game every day. A special thank you goes out to everyone who took part in the beta testing of this patch—your feedback has been absolutely invaluable.

Thanks to the interest in the beta version, we’re expanding our beta testing platform for future patches. If you’d like to be among the first to test upcoming updates, make sure to follow us on our Discord channel: —we’ll be sharing all testing opportunities and announcements there!



⚖️ Gameplay Balance Improvements

In this patch, we’ve made significant balance adjustments based on your feedback:

Iron-related crafting balance changes - Iron Parts, Metal Tools and Machines

Refined Jade - balance cost of crafting

Balance changes in extracting tools - hatchet and pickaxe damage in primitive and improved version are fixed

Added some missing requirements building materials in various structures (Nine-arch Bridge, Farm)



🛠️ Core Gameplay Fixes

We’ve also made crucial improvements to game mechanics and addressed several bugs:

Fixed major bug which blocks village managment menu

Quest items are now not tradeable

Machines Kits are now not a Quest item

Fixed bug which allow to destruct machines and some other obects by hatchet

Fixed some minor warehouse issues: travel point position change, build collision expansion to cover for travel point, delete old travel points

Fixed bugs in Heavenly Ladder Monument - Building Progress issue and missing materials in few ghosts

Fixed bug which occurs when saving while building Nine-arch Bridge (objectives “Destruct wooden scaffolds”)

Building progress should be shown after placing fundaments

Fixed some minor farming system bugs

Further fixes on save system and loading sequences

Fixed broken snapping Wide and Narrow Scaffold with Ladder





🧭 UI & UX Improvements

We’re continuing to enhance the user interface for a smoother, more intuitive experience:

Keyshorts durign crafting issues - fixed bug which blocks crafting station/menu when using keyshorts during crafting fixed bug which change handcraft menu with crafting station menu

Add missing icon for artisian workshop in the village managment menu

Add missing knowledge menu entry about Iron Bars

Tutorials in Knowledge Menu are now scalling better

Requirment resources in journal should now properly count items from Players inventory and caravan

Fixed some of problems related with mouse cursor loses focus

Fixed repeatedly appearing “new unlock” pop-up

Only valid saves will be shown in load save menu

Add some optional navigation in various menus

Added version Number in Main Menu and in Pause Menu

🧾 ...And That’s Not All!

These are just some of the most impactful changes introduced in this patch. Here’s the list of the remaining fixes we managed to include in this patch — we hope there’s something in it for everyone! 😊:



Collectible Foliage / plants



Desert Collectible Foliage updated and fixed - Coriander should be easier to find

Mountain area - more bayleaf to find

Lotus are now visible with outline

Quests



Quest givers from later stage of the game wont have tooltip before Player could interact

The Locust Plague, The Bandit King's Challenge, The Emperor’s Lotus Garden - fixed broken objectives

Minor fixes in quests: The Decorative Arts, The Weaver Girl and the Cowherd, Silk Road Merchant

Add some missing intrest point markers

Fixed optional dialogue in Engineering II quest, which could crash the game

NPC



Fisherman should spawn in correct position (not underground)

Village workers can now grow dye plants

Dialogue



Fixed empty dialogue option which crashed game

Add missing dialogue voiceovers in Metalworking and The Negotiation quests

Audio



Water audio effects in River area should be less intense (mainly when building nine-arch bridge)

Added missing audio effects for some decorations - bells and gongs

Minor fixes: jun footsteps, windmill sound fix on river, added workshop ambiences on level river, npc sounds updates

Audio level during loading screens should be adjusted according to audio settings

Music system should now change tracks properly

Lesser fixes in FMOD banks and VO files

3D Graphic



Assets at Viewpoints should now not levitate

🚀 What’s Next?

Our journey doesn’t stop here! We’re already working hard on several exciting patches planned over the next two months, packed with new features, improvements, and community-requested changes. Stay tuned and don’t miss out—follow us on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube to keep up with everything that’s coming.

Once again, thank you all for being part of this journey. Together, we’re building something truly special, and we can’t wait to see where we go next—with you right alongside us.

🙌 Special Thanks to Players who joined the closed beta

A massive thank you to the amazing members of our community who helped test this patch and provided us with critical insights and bug reports. We couldn’t have done it without you!

ːsteamthumbsupː We’d love to hear your thoughts and ideas for future patches!

Your feedback truly shapes the direction of the game. While we may not always reply right away, we read every message and deeply appreciate the time you take to share your suggestions. Stay in touch — your voice matters to us!