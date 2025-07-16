Hello!

A few things today:

Patch Notes



The latest version of FACEMINER is now live, which has the following changes:



Game size reduction! Through a mixture of optimizing audio/images/model files, and removing some unused assets, the game file size has been reduced by 30-40%, depending on your platform. As well as freeing up some disk space, this should give a little performance boost generally. Thank you to qwertyyyyyyy for kickstarting this and providing a very useful FFmpeg script, among other things.

New FPS limiter option in the settings menu which caps the FPS at 60FPS, for those who the game was already running a little bit too well.

Tweaks to make achievements more robust, including fix for bug where some cats would not trigger the CATMINER achievement. Unacceptable.

Tweaks to tutorial language, based on some IRL playtesting observations (see below)

Other stuff: Fix BSOD text in Japanese version, hopefully fix issue where game would ask for microphone permissions for small percentage of Mac users.

FACEMINER Goes to Develop:Brighton

In other news, we are freshly back from Develop:Brighton, where we had the opportunity to showcase the game in person for the first time. It was great fun: thank you to Develop:Brighton, and everyone who stopped by! More IRL stuff soon, hopefully.

Speedruns

Lastly, I'd like to draw attention to some new speedrun records that have been set over the last few days. Gauntlet thrown. Recommended watching for some state of the art mining tips.

More updates soon! Both relating to FACEMINER, and another as-yet-unannounced project. There has never been a better time to follow our Steam Developer page.



As always, thank you for playing.