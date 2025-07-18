Inmates, drumroll please! Back to the Dawn has exited Early Access and is now officially a full release game, featuring two playable main characters — including the much anticipated Bob the Panther!

On this wonderful occasion, it would be remiss of us if we didn't show our appreciation towards our early access players. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for playing Back to the Dawn while it was still in early access, providing countless invaluable feedback, sharing about our game with your friends, and hyping us up through this gamedev journey!

It is the enthusiastic feedback and support of our players that allowed us to complete Back to the Dawn. Without you, our “accomplices" and "co-conspirators", Back to the Dawn wouldn't be the complete game that it is today.

We bring to you Back to the Dawn version 1.0 — and wish you an exciting and unforgettable time within the confined walls of Boulderton Prison!

- Due to a technical problem with Steam, there are two base games available for purchase on the store page. Please make sure to purchase the discounted base game! We are urgently dealing with this issue and we apologize for the inconvenience!

For more information on the Black Panther Arc, please continue reading:

How to access the Concept Art Collection:

In Back to the Dawn's Supporter Pack DLC, we have included a concept artbook.

Players who have the Supporter Pack DLC can access it by going to your Steam Game Library.

Right-click on Back to the Dawn and go to Manage > Browse Local Files. In the game root directory, you will find the Concept Art Collection PDF), as shown below:

During Back to the Dawn 1.0's launch, the game will have a 15% off discount (July 18th - August 1st) and will be priced at US$16.99.

As compared to the EA version, Back to the Dawn 1.0 will have a significant increase in content with the addition of the Black Panther Arc. As a result, after the 1.0 launch discount, the game's price will permanently increase to US$23.99 and other regions will also experience a proportionate price hike. We hope to seek you understanding on this change.

DLCs

In addition, to thank the PC community who have been supporting us throughout our EA phase, we have several DLCs that will be available on exclusively on PC. The details are as follows:

Back to the Dawn – Supporter Pack DLC: Priced at $5.99 , 10% off at launch Bundle option available with additional discount

Back to the Dawn – Original Soundtrack (OST): Sold separately for $5.99 , 10% off at launch

Back to the Dawn – Game Modifier Toolkit (Free DLC): Includes features like satiety recovery, damage reduction, and dice bonuses to help players enjoy the story more smoothly.

⚠️ Please note: Activating any of these features will disable achievements for that save file. To re-enable achievements, start a new save or load a save from before using the toolkit.

Additionally, "Back to the Dawn" themed badges are now online, and Steam emoticons, profile backgrounds and animated avatars will also be sold simultaneously in the Steam Points Shop!

New Game Bundle

A much-requested bundle with Threefold Recital is finally here! Enjoy a 10% bundle discount for two exciting mystery-filled furry games when completing the set.

About Threefold Recital

Threefold Recital is set in an oriental fantasy world where the metropolis of Bluescales faces turmoil after a long golden age. The mix of magic, modern, and ancient technologies challenges governance, while tensions between humans, beastlings, and dragons grow. In the shadows, a crisis looms...

Last but definitely not least, Back to the Dawn 1.0 also has a same-day release on Xbox and will be entering Xbox Game Pass!

Enter the Boulderton Prison and kickstart a new adventure!

Thank you again for your support! If you have any suggestions for improvements, please take some time to leave your comments or reviews on Steam!

