This patch contains a few but important fixes, which are as follows:
- Fixed a crash on game launch.
- Fixed the Counter Battery order, which is working again.
We apologize for releasing an update that changes the version number. We always strive to minimize any disruption to mods or save file compatibility. However, when an issue impacts a large number of players, this kind of update is sometimes necessary.
For Modders:
- Your mods will not be invalidated by this patch.
