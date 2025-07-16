 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19244464
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch contains a few but important fixes, which are as follows:

  • Fixed a crash on game launch.
  • Fixed the Counter Battery order, which is working again.

We apologize for releasing an update that changes the version number. We always strive to minimize any disruption to mods or save file compatibility. However, when an issue impacts a large number of players, this kind of update is sometimes necessary.

For Modders:
  • Your mods will not be invalidated by this patch.

Changed files in this update

WARNO Content Depot 1611601
