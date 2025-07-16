 Skip to content
16 July 2025 Build 19244143
Update notes via Steam Community

Remember the past and forge a new legend with alternate arts for your Iron Hands Warlords! For the Iron Tenth!!

Visit the web shop this week to get huge value and collect Ferrus' and Santar's legacy cosmetics with exclusive web deals.

