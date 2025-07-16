Forge a New Legend with an Iron Hands alternate art!
Update notes via Steam Community
Remember the past and forge a new legend with alternate arts for your Iron Hands Warlords! For the Iron Tenth!!
Visit the web shop this week to get huge value and collect Ferrus' and Santar's legacy cosmetics with exclusive web deals.
