Bug Fixes:
- Characters shaking intensely at low FPS (below 20) - Fixed
- Other players (COOP) not getting targeted by Target Lock - Fixed
Those are currently all the known bugs. If you discover any, makes sure to let me know by either posting in the Community Hub, or Emailing me - amel.gamedev@gmail.com
General Improvements:
- New Camera Mode
Optional Centered camera, in addition to Shoulder views. To switch camera modes, press C on keyboard. I Don't remember the Gamepad button for this, check out the Controls section in the Menu.
- Physics Improved
Made smoother and more pleasant
- AI Improved
Increased Aggression for some of the AI, since the Lower Tier NPCs most of the time weren't attacking the player, which was too easy and boring. Now should be a little harder.
Update 6
Bug Fixes:
Changed files in this update