Bug Fixes:

- Characters shaking intensely at low FPS (below 20) - Fixed

- Other players (COOP) not getting targeted by Target Lock - Fixed



Those are currently all the known bugs. If you discover any, makes sure to let me know by either posting in the Community Hub, or Emailing me - amel.gamedev@gmail.com





General Improvements:

- New Camera Mode

Optional Centered camera, in addition to Shoulder views. To switch camera modes, press C on keyboard. I Don't remember the Gamepad button for this, check out the Controls section in the Menu.



- Physics Improved

Made smoother and more pleasant



- AI Improved

Increased Aggression for some of the AI, since the Lower Tier NPCs most of the time weren't attacking the player, which was too easy and boring. Now should be a little harder.