Thank you all for your suggestions for improvement. (づ￣3￣)づ╭❤~ We hope that everyone can offer more opinions. We will also strive to optimize our game to ensure a better gaming experience for everyone!
Update Contents:
1. Fixed the issue regarding the price of the coffee machine.
2. Fixed the problem where the description of the printer was inaccurate.
3. Fixed the issue with the high-resolution screen UI.
4. Optimized the judgment for the achievement of catching small animals and fish, categorizing more states as the "fishing" state.
Changed files in this update