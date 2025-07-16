 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19243811 Edited 16 July 2025 – 11:32:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you all for your suggestions for improvement. (づ￣3￣)づ╭❤~ We hope that everyone can offer more opinions. We will also strive to optimize our game to ensure a better gaming experience for everyone!

Update Contents:

1. Fixed the issue regarding the price of the coffee machine.

2. Fixed the problem where the description of the printer was inaccurate.

3. Fixed the issue with the high-resolution screen UI.

4. Optimized the judgment for the achievement of catching small animals and fish, categorizing more states as the "fishing" state.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3557691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link