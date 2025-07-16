Balance changes

Interface improvements

AI commander adjustments

Other changes

Anti-tank guns no longer continue to move when switching from "march position" to "combat position".



Fixed the flickering shadows on the ground under certain weather conditions.



WE APPRECIATE YOUR FEEDBACK!

Each issue of our series focuses on a certain aspect of the game or a particular mechanic, in which we correct smaller, but noticeable bugs and add new interesting features.This update includes several tweaks that directly affect the flow of battles. We’ve improved the placement of certain spawn points in the Communist street West (Invasion), Univermag (Confrontation), Gogol street West (Invasion), Wald (Invasion) and Wald (Confrontation) missions.Plus, we’ve also adjusted the time required to capture certain points in several missions to make fights more engaging and dynamic.Pilots can now equip shotguns too. When they leave their vehicles, they won’t be as vulnerable as before and will be able to defend themselves.A search field has been added to the squad selection screen to help you find specific squads and vehicles used by one of your reserve squads. The search works for squad and regiment names as well as vehicle names too.We have added a new special option for event weapons to the equipment filter. You can now find your rarest and favorite guns more easily and jump into battle even faster!We’ve adjusted the equipment of soldiers used by AI commanders in battles. In low BR battles (I-II and II-III), you can now only meet AI commanders whose soldiers are using weapons up to BR II, while in high BR battles (III-IV and IV-V), they are now limited to BR IV and below. AI commanders can still utilize flamethrowers in all BRs.This means that you can no longer encounter AI squads armed with BR III weapons in BR I-II battles anymore, which previously led to situations where you could have thought that you encountered a player who somehow tricked the matchmaker.Additionally, we have significantly expanded the wardrobe of soldiers used by AI commanders. Now they are dressed more diversely, which makes each soldier on the battlefield more unique.Lots of exciting game mechanics have been realized or improved thanks to your ideas. We are watching our communities, other Enlisted sites and regularly check the forum for your feedback and reports.So share, suggest, and report!