🔧Electrician Simulator VR Roadmap concluded - Endless Update is here!🔧

Take IT Studio! is excited to announce the release of the highly anticipated Endless Update for Electrician Simulator VR. This marks the final major milestone in our post-launch roadmap, and we’ve bundled it all into one massive, content-rich patch.

Contentwise there is much to talk about. A brand-new Endless Mode, fresh Workbench Missions, and a surprise Skins System to customize your workspace and gear. Best of all? It’s absolutely free for all players!



🎮 Endless Update Highlights 🎮

🔁 Endless Mode🔁

Put your skills to the ultimate test with an all-new game mode that generates continuous, randomized repair jobs. There's no limit, no end - just pure, satisfying electrical work for as long as you can handle it.

🧰 3 New Workbench Missions🧰

More intricate repair scenarios, more gadgets, and more puzzle-solving fun. Get ready to roll up your sleeves!

🎨 Skins System Introduced🎨

Customize your in-game equipment and surroundings! Skins can be unlocked through gameplay, adding a new layer of personalization to your electrician's journey.

🧼 Workbench Mat Skins 🧼

Choose the mat design that suits your vibe - from clean and professional to bold and stylish.

⌚ Watch Skins ⌚

Give your wrist some flair with different watch designs you can toggle as you progress.

Update is launching today on Steam and Meta, arriving next week on PSVR2!

But wait! There’s more!

We're excited to announce three new DLCs that bring fresh content and variety to Electrician Simulator VR. From smart tech to quirky toys and stylish gear - there’s something for everyone.

💡 Smart Devices DLC

Upgrade homes with motion sensors, RGB lighting, and wireless systems. Precision, planning, and safety are key as you bring smart tech to life in VR.

🧸 Toys Repair DLC

Step into a playful world of repairs! Fix electronic toys like drones, robots, and even a spooky EMF detector. Fun mechanics and creative challenges await.

🎨 Skin Pack DLC

Add personality to your gear! This pack includes new visual skins for your hands, cables, watch, and cable detector-work with style and flair.

All DLCs will be available soon on PSVR2, Meta Quest, and SteamVR.