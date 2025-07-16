Hey, cool rebels, good evening!

This is an important update aimed at significantly reducing crashes, and it's also our first optimization for the combat performance!

In this update, we've made multiple changes to the combat UI avatars, including adjustments to the health bar, damage numbers, animation, and buff displays.

Thank you all for your patience! We have completed a full overhaul of the combat avatar code.

The estimated update time is around: July 16, 2025, 19:30, EA V1.52.

Highlights of this update:

[olist][]

Fixed the persistent crash issue when switching backgrounds on Steam Deck

(This bug has been a long search, and it turns out to be caused by a bug in the engine's media plugin.)

[]

Reconstructed the combat UI avatar code

Completed the iteration of the combat UI, with clearer and more intuitive health bars and health text.

[]

Implemented Chinese battle voice for the linker【Cardano】.

New UI

[]



Old UI

[]

[]

*The DLC of this game does not affect the story or game balance. If you like the main game, please support us!

We are also working hard on future content.

Currently, the text for the sixth stage of Kami's affection is mostly finished,

and the remaining CGs are being drawn. Once the CGs are done, we will update it.

Roguelike content has also started being developed!