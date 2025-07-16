Gallery
Can now re-publish already published worlds to update them.
Playing worlds from the gallery that were updated will now update them locally.
Added button to open the gallery details for a world you published.
Servers
Added a new server setting for whether to enforce applicator limits. When enabled, players without the "Bypass Applicator Limits" setting are unable to set component properties outside of the slider range, with either the applicator or wires. This settings defaults to off because it might break contraptions you download from the gallery, as the creators may not have this permission on your server, but it should be enabled for freebuilds.
Added a new server setting to limit the maximum number of physics objects for each player. Can be bypassed with permissions.
Can now control what dedicated server opens with -Environment="Plate" (opens empty) and -World="Stuff" (opens Saved/Worlds/Stuff.brdb).
Minigames
Default minigames now always consider all bricks relevant.
Audio
Replaced "The Academy" with a longer version, making the tutorial sound less repetitive.
Packaging
Removed package encryption and signing that was left in from the demo.
Localization
Fixed more Japanese strings appearing in French localization.
Bugs
Attempted to work around high AMD crash rate on DX12 by defaulting all AMD users to DX11. We also bought the affected GPU and will try to track down the actual cause of the crash.
Fixed thread safety issues regarding our PhysX integration that caused mysterious physics bugs, arbitrary memory corruption and eventual crashes.
Fixed server crash if a player attempts to play emote after dying.
Fixed server hang if physics simulation passes nan position to brick collision detection function.
Fixed server hang if players reload specific weapons while having no reserve ammo.
Fixed server crash if one shot audio player is removed while repeat timer is active.
Fixed crash if builder was never wielded before closing the game.
Fixed crash while using gallery search.
Fixed crash destroying input icon widget.
Fixed crash displaying hint message.
Fixed crash due to brick cluster build tasks still running when leaving server.
Fixed being able to disconnect all players by entering a too long message in the hint component.
Fixed being able to play online without owning the game on steam.
Fixed annoying resizer sounds playing on joining a server.
Fixed hitches when adding or removing bricks from a physics grid.
Fixed hitches when updating a custom mass component from a wire.
Fixed incorrect inertia behavior for certain rotated physics grids.
Fixed being able to load corrupted entity positions from worlds.
Fixed tutorial breaking if roles were modified on a server previously.
Fixed non-functional "marker" variables showing in the applicator.
Fixed wrong map picture shown in the server list.
Fixed wrong number of inventory slots shown on first spawn.
Fixed text in catalog labels scaling down making them unreadable.
Fixed unreliable status messages showing in server language.
