Bullets do a lot of calculations every time they hit, and the game is extremely intensive in hit events, so now a lot of calculations are reduced.

Fixed a bug where the scene model in the isolation chamber was not displayed. ( freaky hands )

Some weapon modifications reduced too much damage, causing the elemental damage of card effects =0

Many modifications no longer completely remove radiation damage.

Now penetrating bullets will explode and disappear when the kinetic energy is exhausted, instead of flying forever, some bullets using massive penetration as unique feature like Acid Bolts not included.

Added elemental damage icon display

Major changes to Ember (Twin-barrel plasma cannon) and Anvil (grenade launcher)

Ember's default bullet splash range has become dramatically larger, making it easier to blast chunks of enemies, especially demons.

Anvil's attack speed has been slowed down, and now the damage is more concentrated. Firing in secondary mode will launch cluster bombs, causing multiple blast damage.

Anvil's plasma grenade mode now causes extremely high damage in a small area.