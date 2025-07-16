 Skip to content
Major 16 July 2025 Build 19243404 Edited 16 July 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Winter is comming to Eteranl Survival!!

New map now reflects the UI with the snow and winter things!

New changes in the UI to make it better

Changing difficulty of the Eternal Survival Mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3618401
