17 July 2025
Dear Players,
We share with you update 2.4.0.5 which resolves some of the problems related to the recent release, and includes some additional changes:

Fixed

  • Changing castellan on season skip resulting in failing pay taxes quest
  • On the castellan change in the Valley the current pay taxes quest changing to failed instead of being replaced with a new one
  • New trees not being used in quests requiring cutting down trees
  • Chests, trellises, lanterns, training dummies and fishing nets having collisions on move
  • Radial menus sometimes bugging by moving a structure while having any of them opened
  • Background songs not playing at certain locations [Xbox]
  • Changing graphics settings was detected even without actually changing the settings

Updated
  • Cutting down trees placed by player giving xp, technology, and being counted towards woodcutters trance
  • Languages updated


Kind regards
Render Cube and Toplitz teams



