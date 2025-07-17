We share with you update 2.4.0.5 which resolves some of the problems related to the recent release, and includes some additional changes:
Fixed
- Changing castellan on season skip resulting in failing pay taxes quest
- On the castellan change in the Valley the current pay taxes quest changing to failed instead of being replaced with a new one
- New trees not being used in quests requiring cutting down trees
- Chests, trellises, lanterns, training dummies and fishing nets having collisions on move
- Radial menus sometimes bugging by moving a structure while having any of them opened
- Background songs not playing at certain locations [Xbox]
- Changing graphics settings was detected even without actually changing the settings
Updated
- Cutting down trees placed by player giving xp, technology, and being counted towards woodcutters trance
- Languages updated
Kind regards
Render Cube and Toplitz teams
