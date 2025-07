First of all thank you for an amazing release date. I am overwhelmed by the feedback I got.



There were some errors I address in this first patch

Fix: Hole in hex field after opening ogre chest

Fix: Slider interaction in XP Main Menu Bar

Fix: Steam Achievements not triggered when already achieved in demo

Fix: Wrong amount of bones was given each morning for upgraded buildings

If you find more issues or have some feedback I look forward to it!



Best

- Ronny