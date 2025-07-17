 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19243141
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Folks,


We’re already hot on the road to Co-Op, but we’re still polishing up existing content and dropping hotfixes while we’re at it.

We’ve improved performance in the Prologue and the Darak boss, fixed a couple of other instances where the game would appear blurry, buffed perfect gather, and more.

Check out the details below!


⚔️ Performance:

  • Improved performance for the Darak boss and related cinematics

  • Improved drops in the Raider Attack cinematic in the Prologue


⚔️ Loot:

  • Addressing players feedback for perfect gathering by moving the distribution towards player skill instead of RNG

    • Perfect gather now guarantees bonus loot

    • Reduced how often trees, ores, and dig spots give large hauls to incentivize perfect gathers


⚔️ Areas:

  • Polished various lighting elements inside player houses

  • Updated NPC spawn and patrol paths in Sacrament around arena elevator to match new set dressing


⚔️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed game looking blurry or low resolution because DLSS/FSR upscaling settings were not being initialized correctly

  • Fixed bug where depth of field would blur foreground if there was an enemy in the foreground that had a status effect buildup

  • Fixed quick items selection menu not working unless you had an update to your inventory

  • Fixed certain settings not getting updated in game

  • Fixed controllers not being detected when connecting them after the game is open

  • Fixed UI having double navigation on controller joysticks movement, rendering selecting certain options impossible

  • Fixed Darak losing control of his faculties and getting stuck in idle

  • Fixed character pop for Darak during transition in the Black Trench boss fight

  • Fixed the character attacking if Utility Runes are used in quick succession

