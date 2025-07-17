Hey Folks,





We’re already hot on the road to Co-Op, but we’re still polishing up existing content and dropping hotfixes while we’re at it.

We’ve improved performance in the Prologue and the Darak boss, fixed a couple of other instances where the game would appear blurry, buffed perfect gather, and more.

Check out the details below!





⚔️ Performance:

Improved performance for the Darak boss and related cinematics

Improved drops in the Raider Attack cinematic in the Prologue





⚔️ Loot:

Addressing players feedback for perfect gathering by moving the distribution towards player skill instead of RNG Perfect gather now guarantees bonus loot Reduced how often trees, ores, and dig spots give large hauls to incentivize perfect gathers







⚔️ Areas:

Polished various lighting elements inside player houses

Updated NPC spawn and patrol paths in Sacrament around arena elevator to match new set dressing





⚔️ Bug Fixes: