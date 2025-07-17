Hey Folks,
We’re already hot on the road to Co-Op, but we’re still polishing up existing content and dropping hotfixes while we’re at it.
We’ve improved performance in the Prologue and the Darak boss, fixed a couple of other instances where the game would appear blurry, buffed perfect gather, and more.
Check out the details below!
⚔️ Performance:
Improved performance for the Darak boss and related cinematics
Improved drops in the Raider Attack cinematic in the Prologue
⚔️ Loot:
Addressing players feedback for perfect gathering by moving the distribution towards player skill instead of RNG
Perfect gather now guarantees bonus loot
Reduced how often trees, ores, and dig spots give large hauls to incentivize perfect gathers
⚔️ Areas:
Polished various lighting elements inside player houses
Updated NPC spawn and patrol paths in Sacrament around arena elevator to match new set dressing
⚔️ Bug Fixes:
Fixed game looking blurry or low resolution because DLSS/FSR upscaling settings were not being initialized correctly
Fixed bug where depth of field would blur foreground if there was an enemy in the foreground that had a status effect buildup
Fixed quick items selection menu not working unless you had an update to your inventory
Fixed certain settings not getting updated in game
Fixed controllers not being detected when connecting them after the game is open
Fixed UI having double navigation on controller joysticks movement, rendering selecting certain options impossible
Fixed Darak losing control of his faculties and getting stuck in idle
Fixed character pop for Darak during transition in the Black Trench boss fight
Fixed the character attacking if Utility Runes are used in quick succession
Changed files in this update