16 July 2025 Build 19243089 Edited 16 July 2025 – 10:26:28 UTC by Wendy Share
2025.7.16 Update Description
1. Solved the speed control bug, resolved the issue of the card library page and card type page not popping up, and restored the in-game settings;
2. Adjusted the fonts of various cards and solved the problem of some fonts appearing empty;
3. Supported MAC and fixed some bugs;
4. Other optimizations.

