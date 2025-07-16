2025.7.16 Update Description
1. Solved the speed control bug, resolved the issue of the card library page and card type page not popping up, and restored the in-game settings;
2. Adjusted the fonts of various cards and solved the problem of some fonts appearing empty;
3. Supported MAC and fixed some bugs;
4. Other optimizations.
