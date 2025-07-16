Thanks for all the bug reports. I'm continuing to fix and improve the game - with a focus on show-stopping problems. Here's what I fixed in 1.03.



New



Added option on Steam Deck to show Mouse Cursor, if you prefer to play with a virtual mouse rather than touch (please use the system settings to change the joystick or trackpad to mouse emulation).



Keyboard shortcuts only appear when you start using the keyboard. They won't show if you're a mouse only player



Fixed



Fixed issue with resuming a save with "This Modifier shows the next four tiles to come out of the Letter Bag"



Fixed extremely rare crash related to giving random Upgrades



Fixed issue with resuming a save game and Modifiers/Special Rounds that highlight which tiles are vowels



Improved clarity on rules for Special Round "Can Submit Up to 4 Tiles"



Fixed issue with Modifier "+2 Bonus Points if the word is the same length as the previous word" not working with compound tiles



Fixed bug with "Tiles Refresh After Submission. Refreshes Cost Plays" Special Round and being able to get negative plays



Added explanation on certain Modifiers to state exactly which tiles count as Special Tiles



Fixed trigger issue with Modifier "If the word has exactly five tiles, the first and last tiles score 3x"



Fixed save and load issue with Modifier "You can Refresh for free. Works once per round"



Fixed issue with the game not using correct scores if you resume a save game while playing with a custom (non-English) Letter Bag



Fixed issue with "Swap a tile with a Vowel from the Letter Bag"



Fixed rare issue with tutorials and controls when playing with a controller



Changed rarities on "Return First Tile to Grid", "Return Last Tile to Grid" and "If another Modifier is Sold or Destroyed, make a copy" Perks



Changed description of a wildcard, to better explain how it operates and reduce ambiguity



Removed a slur from the dictionary



Fixed an issue with the Modifier "If the word contains a number from ONE to TWENTY, increase this Modifier by that many points"