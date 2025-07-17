 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

The Drifter is out! Check out the launch trailer below, but why bother, the game's out- go play it! :D

Thanks to everyone who waited a long time for this, believe me I've been waiting longer :D We're really proud of the result, can't wait to hear what you all think!

The bangin' Original Soundtrack is also available, you can get an extra discount if you get it as a bundle. We put a bunch of work into making it an experience of its own to listen through- the game's brooding dark-synth soundtrack intercut with radio-play style interludes.

You can listen to the first track on the store page to get in the mood-

It's been a long journey getting here, but I'm so excited to finally have it in people's hands. Let us know what you think in reviews, and hope you have fun.

-Dave

